2 arrested in connection to murder of woman found at Atwater park

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Atwater Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of a woman whose body was found in a car at Ralston Park last month.Stanley Young is now booked on a homicide charge, and Sharon Kelly is accused of being an accessory.The victim has been identified as 58-year-old Renee Osborne. She was found inside a car that was reported to the Merced Police Department in connection to a missing persons case.