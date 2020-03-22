death investigation

2 arrested in connection to murder of woman found at Atwater park

Atwater Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of a woman whose body was found in a car at Ralston Park last month.

Atwater Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of a woman whose body was found in a car at Ralston Park last month.

Stanley Young is now booked on a homicide charge, and Sharon Kelly is accused of being an accessory.

The victim has been identified as 58-year-old Renee Osborne. She was found inside a car that was reported to the Merced Police Department in connection to a missing persons case.

This is a developing story.
