2 arrests made in Terra Bella murder, main suspect believed to have fled to Mexico

RELATED: 'Person of interest' named in fatal shooting of 20-year-old Tulare Co. woman
Police say the main suspect is 23-year-old Pedro Elorza who ran away from the scene shortly after the shooting. He is still outstanding and is believed to have fled to Mexico.
On Monday at 9:30 p.m, detectives with the Tulare County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit arrested Ulises Jimenez and Aslyd Santacruz for helping Elorza flee the scene.
Investigators say information of what led up tot eh shooting is limited since witnesses ran from the scene.
Anyone with information on Elorza's whereabouts is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-733-6218.