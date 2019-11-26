crime

2 arrests made in Terra Bella murder, main suspect believed to have fled to Mexico

Two arrests have been made after a 20-year-old woman was shot and killed at a house party in Terra Bella. Police believe the main suspect of the homicide has fled to Mexico.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two arrests have been made after the murder of a 20-year-old woman who was shot and killed at a house party in Terra Bella.

Police say the main suspect is 23-year-old Pedro Elorza who ran away from the scene shortly after the shooting. He is still outstanding and is believed to have fled to Mexico.

Detectives say 20-year-old Esperanza Silva Aldaco was at a house party when she was shot.



On Monday at 9:30 p.m, detectives with the Tulare County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit arrested Ulises Jimenez and Aslyd Santacruz for helping Elorza flee the scene.

Investigators say information of what led up tot eh shooting is limited since witnesses ran from the scene.

Anyone with information on Elorza's whereabouts is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-733-6218.
