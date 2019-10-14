2 children shot in back seat of parent's car in Selma, police looking for suspect

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two children are recovering after being shot while sitting in the back of their parent's car in Selma.It happened just before 8 p.m. Sunday in a neighborhood near Gaynor and Yerba.Police arrived to find two siblings, ages six and seven, hit by gunfire while inside the car with their parents.The car was also struck by gunfire.The children were brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.At this point, Selma Police believe the family, who lives in this neighborhood, was simply on their way home from church when the shooting happened.They believe it may be a case of mistaken identity or that they were caught in some kind of crossfire."So this is very fortunate that they're non-life threatening wounds. They should make full recoveries," said Selma Police Chief Myron Dyck.Evidence markers were placed where police believe some of the shots were fired at the victim's vehicle.Multiple witnesses describe seeing a white vehicle, possibly a Toyota, circling in the area around the time of the shooting.Police say at least ten shots were fired.Anyone with information is asked to call Selma Police.