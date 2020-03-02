house fire

2 displaced after fire damages Fresno County home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people were displaced after a fire damaged their home near Dunlap in Fresno County early Monday morning.

The fire was reported around 1 a.m. off Dunlap Road near Orchard Drive.

Firefighters put out the blaze, but officials say the flames did extensive damage.

The two residents got out of the house safely. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countyfirefresno countyhouse fire
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSE FIRE
Visalia home catches on fire, neighbors believe home was unoccupied
Parlier family loses home in fire, cause of fire unknown
Family displaced after fire destroys home in Easton
2 displaced after house fire in east central Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fight breaks out after babysitter refuses to give baby to intoxicated parents
3 injured, including 2 teens, in head-on DUI crash in Fresno Co.
Adventist Health Tulare patient in isolation as precaution for Coronavirus symptoms
Authorities announce 2nd coronavirus death in US
Man arrested after barricading himself inside Fresno home
Wendy's rolls out breakfast on McDonald's free Egg McMuffin day
Selma police officer involved in multi-car crash, taken to hospital
Show More
100+ products that actually help fight coronavirus
Pete Buttigieg ends 2020 White House bid
Woman and child hospitalized after Selma shooting, police searching for suspect
First positive case of coronavirus in NYC, Governor Cuomo confirms
Large dust devil forms in Fresno amid stormy weather
More TOP STORIES News