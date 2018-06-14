Update: 10 riders rescued. 6 taken to hospital. — DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) June 15, 2018

#DBFD on scene at the Boardwalk in Daytona Beach rescuing riders from a roller coaster car that derailed and are hanging pic.twitter.com/BFDRa8hFiI — DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) June 15, 2018

Daytona Beach Firefighters in the process of rescuing riders from rollercoaster accident at Boardwalk pic.twitter.com/vm1GctCGhq — DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) June 15, 2018

DB Firefighters working as fast as they can to rescue 2 riders that are in a dangling rollercoaster car pic.twitter.com/v0UrChJdHC — DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) June 15, 2018

9 riders total extricated from the roller coaster. 6 of which being transported to the hospital. Unknown extent of injuries. 2 patients fell to ground from 34 feet. — DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) June 15, 2018

Two people have fallen from a roller coaster that had reportedly derailed in Daytona Beach, Florida.The Daytona Beach Fire Department tweeted Thursday night 10 total riders had to be extricated from the ride, six of which were taken to the hospital.The two riders that had fallen fell at a height of 34 feet, according to the fire department.The agency's Twitter page also posted images of firefighters trying to remove riders from a dangling car.