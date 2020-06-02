George Floyd

2 officers hurt when SUV plows through police in Buffalo

By CAROLYN THOMPSON and JOHN WAWROW
BUFFALO, New York -- An SUV carrying two people who had been shot plowed through a group of law enforcement at a George Floyd demonstration Monday night in Buffalo, injuring at least two officers, authorities said.

Video posted by a bystander shows a line of police officers, backed up by an armored personnel carrier, rushing and tackling a man who was being interviewed by a man with a TV camera about 9:30 p.m. Other officers used batons to whack at protesters, who scattered.

Moments later, there was the sound of firearms discharging off camera, then officers ran as an SUV barreled through a cluster of officers. At least one appeared to go under the vehicle's wheels.

The SUV drove around an armored vehicle and sped off as more gunfire sounded.

The officers were taken to Erie County Medical Center and authorities said their condition was stable. One is a New York State Police officer who suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, the agency said. The other is with the Buffalo Police Department.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown told WGRZ-TV that two people in the SUV had been shot somewhere else before the vehicle ran through the line of officers, and were being treated for their own injuries. A third person in the SUV was in custody.

Buffalo Police spokesman Michael DeGeorge said two people were struck by gunfire during Monday's protest. It was not immediately known whether the shots came from police or others, he said.

As a police helicopter flew overhead, officers in armored vehicles asked the crowd to disperse and fired tear gas within a few blocks of where the police were struck. Several stores in the area were broken into, and people were seen entering and leaving with goods. The windows of a looted convenience store were smashed and protective metal bars had been pulled aside.

One woman on her front stoop said, "I'm scared," to a person over the phone.

As the night stretched on, the crowds thinned out and smoke swirled from trash that had been emptied out across several streets and set on fire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkofficer injuredprotestvandalismgeorge floydviolencepolice brutalitypolice
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
Valley CHP officers assisting around California with recent protests
LAPD disperses protest in Van Nuys
Floyd Mayweather will pay for George Floyd's funeral, sources say
Newsom speaks about CA demonstrations following death of George Floyd
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump warns of military deployment as George Floyd protests resume
Central California coronavirus cases
Police searching for 10-15 suspects after Clovis Target burglarized
Recent shootings in San Joaquin leaving community on edge and hoping for change
Man taken to the hospital after drive-by shooting in northwest Fresno
Mother says she forgives man accused of killing her son in DUI accident
Police and businesses prepare for criminals using protests as cover
Show More
Medical examiner: Floyd's heart stopped while restrained
Tulare County sheriff issues apology after social media post
Valley CHP officers assisting around California with recent protests
South Valley man accused of murdering woman, hitting and killing another during chase
Tourism leaders ask for changes to Yosemite's draft plan for reopening
More TOP STORIES News