2-year-old boy and father, subjects of Amber Alert, found dead in Tuolumne County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A two-year-old boy and his father, subjects of a statewide Amber Alert, have been found dead in Tuolumne County, according to family members.The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office says the bodies of John and Steven Weir were found near the car that law enforcement said they were searching for in the Amber Alert. The vehicle was located Sunday night in a remote area on Clark Fork Road near Sand Flat Campground.The Merced County Sheriff's Office says that Weir abducted his son over the weekend, triggering the statewide alert.On Saturday, Steven was supposed to meet with the boy's mother, Sarah. However, he never showed up at their child custody exchange location.