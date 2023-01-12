22-year-old Fresno County man arrested for the brutal murder of his girlfriend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Homicide detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office have arrested a 22-year-old man for the brutal murder of his girlfriend.

Detectives say Cameron Wright murdered and dismembered his 24-year-old girlfriend.

Around 10 p.m. Monday, deputies were called to a home on South Hayes and West Parlier avenues near the community of Raisin City.

After starting their investigation, deputies found evidence that led them to suspect Wright had murdered his girlfriend.

Deputies searched an orchard two miles away and found a dismembered woman's body.

Detectives, along with the Fresno Police Department Crime Scene Unit, conducted interviews and gathered evidence that led to Wright's arrest.

The Coroner's Office believes the 24-year-old victim is Samantha Sharp of Porterville. However, her identity still needs to be confirmed through an official process.

Wright was booked into the Fresno County Jail on a charge of murder. His bail is set at $1 million.

This mark's the Sheriff's office first homicide investigation of 2023.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (559) 600-8201.

