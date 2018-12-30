ANIMAL ATTACK

22-year-old woman attacked, killed when lion escapes enclosure in North Carolina

CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. --
A 22-year-old recent graduate was killed when a lion escaped its enclosure in Caswell County Sunday and attacked her.

It happened at the Conservators Center in Burlington.

The victim of the attack has been identified as 22-year-old Alexandra Black of New Palestine, Indiana.

Officials said she was a recent graduate of Indiana State University, was a college intern and had been employed at the Conservator Center for about two weeks.



A husbandry team led by an animal keeper was carrying out a routine cleaning when one of the lions left a locked space, officials said.

According to the Conservators Center, the lion entered the space the humans were in and quickly killed Black.


The lion was shot and killed to allow Caswell County personnel to retrieve Black, officials said.

The Conservators Center is closed until further notice, as the investigation is ongoing.
