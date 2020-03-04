attack

23-year-old arrested for punching, kicking elderly man in Visalia

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Visalia man is behind bars accused of punching an elderly man in the middle of the street.

Visalia police arrested 23-year-old Hector Rios Tuesday night after officers say he attacked the victim in the area of Noble Avenue and Demaree Street.

Police discovered the 87-year-old victim lying in the street unresponsive. He is being treated for serious head injuries and remains in critical condition.

Witnessed told authorities that Rios started punching the victim for no apparent reason, causing the victim to fall in the street. They added Rios left the scene, then returned a short time later to kick the victim in the head while he was on the ground.

Investigators are still figuring out a motive for the attack.

Rios is facing several felony charges, including attempted murder, felony elder abuse, and parole violation.
