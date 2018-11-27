3 American service members killed in Afghanistan

EMBED </>More Videos

The U.S. military says three American service members have been killed in a roadside bombing in Afghanistan's eastern Ghazni province. (Shutterstock)

KABUL, Afghanistan --
The U.S. military says three American service members have been killed in a roadside bombing in Afghanistan's eastern Ghazni province.

The military says three other service members were wounded when an improvised explosive device detonated on Tuesday near the city of Ghazni, the provincial capital. One American contractor was also wounded.

The identities of the American casualties were not provided, pending notification of their families.

Lt. Ubon Mendie, a spokesman for the U.S. forces, says the wounded service members and contractor were evacuated and are receiving medical care.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

The Taliban have an extremely active presence
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
afghanistanmilitarysoldier killedu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Police: Teacher killed ex's girlfriend in front of children
Man survives being bitten on head by shark in the Bahamas
Tekashi69 pleads not guilty, trial won't start until September
Legal Analyst: Judge had to look at big picture when sentencing 18-year old hit and run driver
Police: Driver tried to hit men leaving LA synagogue
Man calls 911 for help, opens fire on Fresno Co. Deputies, no one injured
Death toll from Camp Fire raises to 88, over 200 still unaccounted for
Show More
Dem. TJ Cox leads Rep. David Valadao by 438 votes in race for Dist. 21
For the first time in history, ABC to broadcast entire NFL Draft
Man accused of killing wife explains why he cleaned up scene and never called police
Bulldogs chasing redemption against Broncos in MW title game
Quesadilla Gorilla to close Downtown Fresno location
More News