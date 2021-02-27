plane crash

3 killed, home evacuated after small plane crashes in north Georgia

HALL COUNTY, Ga. -- Officials say three people are dead and a home was evacuated after a single-engine plane heading to Florida crashed in north Georgia late Friday night.

The crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. along Memorial Park Drive and Atlanta Highway near Gainesville, ABC-affiliate WSB-TV reported.

Investigators said the plane crashed into a ravine in the area.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said Dan Delnoce, 44, of Gainesville, Georgia, Courtney Flanders, 45, of Gainesville, Georgia and Matthew Delnoce, 39, of Ohio, were killed in the crash.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration told ABC News that the flight took off from an airport in Gainesville and was en route to Daytona Beach, Florida.

The plane crashed less than a mile from a neighborhood of mobile homes.

Four adults and a child were evacuated from a nearby home after fuel fell in the area. The American Red Cross is currently working with said family to find temporary housing.

The FAA released the following statement about the crash:

"A single-engine Cessna 182 crashed about two miles northeast of the Lee Gilmer Memorial Airport in Gainesville, Ga., around 6:10 p.m. local time yesterday. Preliminary information indicates three people were aboard. Please check with local authorities for the names and conditions of the occupants. The aircraft crashed shortly after departing from Gainesville on a planned flight to Daytona Beach. The FAA will release the tail number of the aircraft after investigators verify it at the accident site. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates. Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
georgiafaafatal crashnationalu.s. & worldplane crash
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PLANE CRASH
Pilot killed when plane crashes into parked vehicles in Pacoima
Alabama Navy plane crash victims identified
NAS Lemoore pilot safely ejected from aircraft after training flight 'mishap'
Marine jet crashes after mid-air collision
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen arrested after leading Fresno County deputies on chase
Thousands of Fresno Co. school employees to get first COVID vaccine dose this week
Farmer crushed to death by tractor in Sanger
Vaccine effectiveness questioned with delayed second doses in Madera Co.
Porterville police searching for missing 68-year-old man
Vernon Jordan, civil rights leader and close ally of Bill Clinton, dies
Visalia man sues police department following K9 bite, attorney claims 'pattern of misconduct'
Show More
Nearly 300 kidnapped Nigerian girls freed: local official
Newsom announces plan to reopen public schools this month
6 Dr. Seuss books won't be published for racist, insensitive imagery
Merck to help produce rival Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine
CA bill would require department stores to have gender neutral sections
More TOP STORIES News