3 soldiers killed during training exercise at Fort Stewart in Georgia

FORT STEWART, Ga. -- U.S. Army officials say three soldiers were killed and three others were injured when the armored vehicle they were riding in was involved in an accident during training at Fort Stewart in Georgia.

Officials with the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield's 3rd Infantry Division said in a news release that the accident occurred early Sunday morning. The release had few additional details, and a spokesman said the Army was not saying anything more.

The soldiers were with the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team and were in a Bradley fighting vehicle. They were not immediately identified.

The Army says the three injured soldiers were evacuated and taken to an Army hospital, where they were being evaluated and treated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
soldiersaccidentsoldier killed
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 arrested for fatal shooting of Tulare County teen
Man arrested with his 56-year-old mother's murder, Fresno police say
2 years since its reopening, Fulton Street continues to develop
Man shot while escaping carjacking suspects in northwest Fresno
Unconscious man revived by officer at Fresno State football game
'Hero' coach disarms student with loaded shotgun: VIDEO
Visalia child abuse case: Girl describes life of harsh punishments, little food
Show More
Donate to Valley Animal Center for chance at VIP Miranda Lambert concert experience
Oklahoma's 'Sooner Schooner' crashes during celebration lap
Dominican Republic tourists died of natural causes: FBI
Visalia mom speaks out 1 month after Amber Alert turned tragic
Firefighters investigate suspicious fire that burned southeast Fresno home
More TOP STORIES News