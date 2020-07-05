36-year-old man who drowned in San Joaquin River identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The 36-year-old man who drowned in the San Joaquin River on Saturday has been identified as Martin Duran Ramirez.

Authorities say it happened near Highway 41 in Madera County just after 6 pm.

Investigators say Ramirez was the river with his girlfriend and children.

He was found at 7 p.m. and pronounced dead shortly after.


EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
madera countydrowningsan joaquin river
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Son thankful for neighbor who helped save parents from burning home in Fresno Co.
Local firefighters see busy night during 4th of July celebrations
Remains of missing Fort Hood solider Vanessa Guillen identified
Fresno firefighter helps save dog from fire exactly 21 years after his dog was rescued
Central California coronavirus cases
Millerton Lake sees large crowds on 4th of July with new guidelines
Highway 180 between Dunlap Road and Millwood Road closed due to brush fire
Show More
Peaceful protest held in Hanford for Vanessa Guillen
Visalia students, community lock hands to keep BLM signs from being moved
Work continues on Black Lives Matter mural in Downtown Fresno
65-year-old man beat and robbed at his Tulare Co. fruit stand, police say
Peaceful demonstration held at Fresno Memorial Auditorium for Vanessa Guillen
More TOP STORIES News