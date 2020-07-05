36-year-old man who drowned in San Joaquin River identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The 36-year-old man who drowned in the San Joaquin River on Saturday has been identified as Martin Duran Ramirez.Authorities say it happened near Highway 41 in Madera County just after 6 pm.Investigators say Ramirez was the river with his girlfriend and children.He was found at 7 p.m. and pronounced dead shortly after.