36-year-old man who drowned in San Joaquin River identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The 36-year-old man who drowned in the San Joaquin River on Saturday has been identified as Martin Duran Ramirez.
Authorities say it happened near Highway 41 in Madera County just after 6 pm.
Investigators say Ramirez was the river with his girlfriend and children.
He was found at 7 p.m. and pronounced dead shortly after.
EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast.
