4-month-old Hanford baby kidnapped by homeless man found safe: Police

Hanford Police have located the 4-month-old baby that was reportedly kidnapped by a homeless man Monday night.

According to officers, the baby was found safe in Lemoore and the suspect was taken into custody for questioning.

Investigators say the man called police stating that he had the child and asked what were his rights. They say officers directed the man to return the baby, however, he did not do so and turned off his phone.

Police initially believed this was a child custody dispute but have since confirmed this was a kidnapping.

This story is developing.
