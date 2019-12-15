drive by shooting

4 teenagers injured in Tulare County drive-by shooting

Tulare County sheriff's deputies are hunting for an SUV used in a drive-by shooting that injured four teenagers on Saturday night.

Deputies found the victims - three 17-year-old boys and one 18-year-old man - at an apartment complex on Paradise and Road 158 in Ivanhoe just before 8:30 p.m.

The victims are all going to survive.

They told deputies they were sitting in front of an apartment building when someone drove by in a dark-colored SUV and shot at them.

"We know that the suspects were in a SUV. We're still trying to make out what color it is. We don't have a whole lot to go on until we can take a look at that," said Sergeant Brian Slower.

Deputies say the shooting may be gang-related.
