HOLIDAY

Black Friday 2018: REI to close all stores, process no online sales

EMBED </>More Videos

In addition to giving all its employees the day off, outdoor retailer REI is celebrating Black Friday with its #OptOutside campaign. (Michaela Mettenleiter (@micamett) courtesy of REI)

While plenty of retailers are choosing to keep their doors closed on Thanksgiving, REI is once again taking that a step further.

For the fourth year in a row, REI stores will be closed not only on Thanksgiving but on Black Friday, the company announced Tuesday. The outdoor retailer will also not process any online sales.

The company CEO, Jerry Stritzke, said the initiative is important because about half of Americans don't spend any time outside.

"We're asking people this year to reevaluate that picture of themselves. To see technology as the starting point to a journey outside, not the destination. And to go explore the world with someone they love - on Black Friday and every day," he said.

Through its #OptOutside campaign, the company is also encouraging consumers to ditch the stores for the great outdoors.

New this year, the company is committing $1 million toward a center at the University of Washington to "study the link between human health and time spent outdoors."

The company said that nearly 15 million people and more than 700 organizations participated in #OptOutside over the past three years.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessthanksgivingblack fridayholiday shoppinghikingholiday
HOLIDAY
Kid wins Halloween with epic crochet 'Slimer' costume
These DIY Flintstones Halloween costumes are straight out of Bedrock
Next stop, Halloween! Boy's bus costume is custom-built for wheelchair
Why do we celebrate Halloween?
More holiday
BUSINESS
Valley Air District providing millions to help farmers buy newer, cleaner tractors
Trader Joe's recalls salads due to listeria and salmonella concerns
Starkist faces a multi-million-dollar fine for fishy scheme
New Asian hot pot restaurant coming to River Park
More Business
Top Stories
Oakland Fire crews battling intense flames from 5-alarm fire engulfing apartment complex
Dangerous Cat 4 Hurricane Willa closing in on Mexico coast
Mega Millions jackpot at $1.6 billion for winning numbers drawing tonight
Classes canceled at University of Utah after student is found shot dead
WWE star Roman Reigns announces he has leukemia
Man accused of groping: Trump 'says it's OK to grab women'
Fresno PD investigate after fight leads to one dead in Northeast Fresno mobile home
Law enforcement sees spike in auto-pedestrian accidents, issues stern warning
Show More
East Orosi families discuss plans to connect to clean water for the first time in a decade
Nearly 2.5 million pounds of frozen taquitos recalled
EXCLUSIVE: Fifth student reported abuse by Mendota Unified principal
Bob Barker, 94, hospitalized in LA
Supporters of Measure P claim City of Fresno left out wording in ballot description
More News