47-year-old man in wheelchair killed in hit-and-run in west central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 47-year-old man in a wheelchair has been killed in a hit-and-run in west central Fresno.The Fresno Police Department says the man was attempting to cross the street on Olive at the southbound Highway 99 off-ramp.A car struck the man and left the scene eastbound on Olive around 2:40 am.The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and died Sunday morning.Authorities are describing the suspect vehicle as a gray Sedan or Subaru with front-end damage.The identity of the man has not been released.