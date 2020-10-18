47-year-old man in wheelchair killed in hit-and-run in west central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 47-year-old man in a wheelchair has been killed in a hit-and-run in west central Fresno.

The Fresno Police Department says the man was attempting to cross the street on Olive at the southbound Highway 99 off-ramp.

A car struck the man and left the scene eastbound on Olive around 2:40 am.

The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and died Sunday morning.

Authorities are describing the suspect vehicle as a gray Sedan or Subaru with front-end damage.

The identity of the man has not been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnohit and run
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
22-year-old man shot by Fresno Police after killing his mom, investigators say
Man shot and killed in southeast Fresno, police say
Two men shot and killed in southeast Fresno identified
Candidate for Sanger City Council arrested on DUI charges
Valley man who sexually abused, tortured and killed Black teen might be set free
Businesses come together to support those impacted by Creek Fire
Kaweah Delta will start allowing visitors from next week
Show More
One shot and killed in northeast Fresno, one injured
Creek Fire: 348,085 acres burned, 60% contained
Amber Alert for 18-month-old boy in Livingston deactivated
1 killed in central Fresno hit-and-run
Woman shot in Central Fresno, police searching for gunman
More TOP STORIES News