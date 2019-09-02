5 rescued, more than 30 still missing after boat fire in southern California

By ABC7.com staff
VENTURA COUNTY -- Five people were rescued and more than 30 were missing after a boat erupted in flames off the coast of Ventura County, prompting a massive search operation, authorities said.

The 75-foot Conception was anchored off Santa Cruz Island when the scuba diving vessel caught fire about 3:15 a.m., said Mike Eliason, a spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, where five crew members who jumped overboard were rescued, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. One of the rescued individuals suffered a broken leg.



Thirty-four people remained unaccounted for, the Coast Guard said. The ongoing sear-and-rescue operation was supported by helicopters, small boats and a patrol cutter.

The cause of the fire was unknown.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
