5-year-old steals parents' car after mom refuses to buy him Lamborghini: Police

UTAH -- A trooper in Utah who thought he was pulling over an impaired driver was shocked to realize the person behind the wheel was a 5-year-old boy.

The Utah Highway Patrol said the child took his parents' car after getting mad when his mom said she would not buy him a Lamborghini.

While his parents were at work, he slipped away from his sibling, grabbed the car keys and set out for California to buy one for himself.

He only had $3 in his pocket.

The boy made it two miles from his home before getting pulled over.

"He was upset and on the verge of tears, and it was short one-word answers that he gave," Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Rick Morgan said. "His parents said that he had not driven before, this was the first time that he did anything like this."

Fortunately the boy was not injured.



