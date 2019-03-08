55-year-old woman arrested for prostitution at Hanford 'massage parlor'

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hanford police say they've arrested a woman for soliciting an undercover officer at a massage parlor.It happened on Wednesday at Angels Massage on Redington Street and Lacey Boulevard in Hanford.While posing as a customer, the officer said the 55-year-old woman, Xiuhua Song, offered to perform sex acts for money at herhusband's massage parlor.Investigators arrested and booked the suspect into the Kings County Jail on one count of prostitution.The parlor has only been open for about a year, but some say they knew for a long time what was going on behind the closed door.Erika Campos worked right next door at her nail salon."I always thought something was going on because there was nothing but men. You never saw women coming up here," Campos said.Hanford Police say they received at least a half dozen complaints from people in the community about the message parlor that wasallegedly open at all hours of the night.After a couple weeks of investigating, they decided to send an undercover office inside.And that is when authorities say Song offered to perform additional services after his 30-minute massage."Ms. Song propositioned him for another monetary fee for the sexual acts. He didn't have to ask for anything, she propositioned him.Once he agreed to it she tried to perform the acts," says Sgt. Justin Vallin of the Hanford Police Department.Police then rushed and stopped Song, who was doing her illegal business two blocks from the police station.Song was booked, processed and released on a citation for prostitution.The massage parlor will remain closed until the owner attends a hearing to see if he can re-open his operation.