house fire

68-year-old man killed in Reedley house fire

By and
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There's not much visible damage from the outside of a home on K Street in Reedley, but a wheelchair ramp and hoist outside are clear indications of the circumstances police and firefighters encountered when they arrived.

Investigators say 68-year-old Charles Canaan was in his bedroom with the door closed when the fire started.

"Officers attempted to get in the room but were succumbed with a large amount of smoke. They went into the back and went in through a window and used the fire extinguishers to try to knock down a lot of the fire and flames that was inside the bedroom," said Reedley Police Sgt. Todd Lowery.

Investigators say the victim's wife called 911 after noticing smoke coming from the bedroom. Officers don't know how exactly how long the fire was going before it was discovered, but the victim was not able to get to safety on his own.

"He was immobilized, he was a smoker so we don't know if that contributed to what had happened or any kind of faulty wiring or anything that might have been in the bedroom as well," Lowery said.

Neighbors say they didn't see Canaan often but recalled emergency crews responding to the home several times to help lift him out of bed.

Firefighters say most of the damage was contained to the bedroom. But smoke may have also ruined other parts of the home.

Monday family members didn't want to talk about Canaan or what happened that ended his life.

The cause of death is still pending. But officials say it does appear to be related to the fire, not other health issues.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
reedleyhouse firearsonarson investigation
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSE FIRE
Authorities investigating Visalia house fire possibly sparked by honey oil lab
Crews battle 2 different Fresno house fires reported within minutes of each other
Married couple dies days after being pulled from central Fresno house fire: Sheriff
Fire damages Visalia home, neighbor's garage, officials say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA to let college athletes make money, defying NCAA
Family remembers cousins killed in Hanford crash
Authorities investigating Visalia house fire possibly sparked by honey oil lab
Bernie Sanders to make campaign stop in Fresno
Former NFL player calls Fair Pay to Play Act big win for college athletes
Millions worth of marijuana products found during traffic stop in Kern Co.
Hoover High School band prepares for Big Band Review
Show More
Community raises $7,000 for family of teen killed in Fresno County DUI crash
Forever 21 fashion chain files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Horse dies at Santa Anita Park on second day of season
Man charged with terrorism after driving SUV through mall
Stockton woman who livestreamed deadly DUI crash out of prison
More TOP STORIES News