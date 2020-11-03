Craft breweries create 'Fire Brigade' brew to benefit those impacted by the Creek Fire

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- You can sip some craft beer and help those impacted by the Creek Fire."It's an easy-drinking, yet craft lager. So we went ahead and put some Kveik yeast in it. So the average person won't know what that is, but beer snobs and craft guys are going, 'oh, that's cool.' So we did something crafty, but at the same time, it's still a good easy drink," said Dan Riley, owner of Riley's Brewing.Each can has a bigger purpose to help those impacted by the devastating Creek Fire, which is still burning."We got together with about nine breweries total, and everybody's been here and everybody chips in their grains, hops, whatever we got to do. We all work together to come up with the exact recipe. So no one person is in charge of this. So we went ahead and brewed together as a collaboration. And we're canning it with the labels on it," Riley said.The nine breweries are located from Oakhurst to Madera, Fresno and down to Visalia.Riley's, South Gate, Kaweah, Incinerati, Zack's, Pine and Palm, Grayview and House of Pendragon Brewing Companies, and 411 Broadway Ale and Spirits are all a part of the creating Fire Brigade."One hundred percent of the money goes to fire relief. We're specifically going to the volunteer fire departments and help them fund whatever they need help to rebuild," Riley said.The breweries have been hit particularly hard with restaurants closed and beer sales down, but Riley says they felt a calling to do more."The least we can do is give back and try to help those, and the reason is because it's so hard and bad out there you've got to do something to bring a little hope," Riley said.Supporting heroes and those that are mountain strongYou can get your hands on Fire Brigade in the coming weeks. It will be out at Save Marts. Each can use a symbol of Local breweries coming together for a bigger cause.