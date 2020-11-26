Republican David Valadao declares victory in District 21

After another close race for Congressional District 21, Republican and former Congressman David Valadao has declared victory.
There was no word from his opponent, Democrat and incumbent Representative T.J Cox.
Valadao has received 50.5% of the votes - 85,115 total, while Cox has received 49.5% of the votes at 83,438.
Votes are still being counted from the district, which includes all of Kings County as well as portions of Fresno, Kern, and Tulare Counties.
Valadao released the following statement on Wednesday:
"I'm once again overwhelmed by the Central Valley's support and faith in me.
To everyone who fueled this campaign putting in long hours making phone calls, knocking doors and believing in this cause - thank you! I could not have done it without you. I commend TJ Cox for running a strong campaign and thank him for his service in Congress.
To the election workers in Fresno, Kern, Kings and Tulare counties - I appreciate your hard work over the past three weeks to make sure that every vote was counted fairly and accurately.
To all those who voted for me and those who didn't - I will be a representative here to serve and fight for every resident of the Central Valley with an open door no matter your background.
This Thanksgiving, as the coronavirus continues to spread and our community and nation struggle, we desperately need relief. The only way we will get through this is by sticking together as Americans, not divided by political parties. When I head back to Washington every resident of the Central Valley has my word that I will continue to always put this community first.
I will not stop fighting to support families in the Central Valley fighting to bring more water to our communities, passing a COVID-relief package that will bring much needed help to frontline workers and small businesses, working to improve our healthcare system so that everyone can get the care they need when they need it most."
