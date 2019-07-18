California girl, 9, electrocuted from unsealed pool light while swimming in Sacramento

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=5317441" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Now in 2019, at least four children have already drowned in the county. The oldest one was six years old, and the youngest was a one-year-old.

SACRAMENTO, California -- A devastated family wants you to check your pool's lights after their 9-year-old daughter was electrocuted while swimming.McKenzie Kinley was born to be in the water."Swimming, fishing, camping made her happy," said Cliff Kinley, McKenzie's father.But being in the water ultimately claimed her life."No one should feel the pain of losing their baby," said Lisa Moore, McKenzie's mother.Police say a pool light fixture that was being repaired wasn't sealed, exposing the little girl to the current.The accident happened at a home that was built in the late 1950s.Experts say it's important to get older pools checked every month.You should also invest in a Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter to protect you and your family from electric shocks.It can shut off electric power in 1/40 of a second.McKenzie's family wants other parents to know about the dangers to prevent their own tragic situation."If we would have known it took a simple check, I'd have my baby today," Lisa said.