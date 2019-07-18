California girl, 9, electrocuted from unsealed pool light while swimming in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, California -- A devastated family wants you to check your pool's lights after their 9-year-old daughter was electrocuted while swimming.

McKenzie Kinley was born to be in the water.

"Swimming, fishing, camping made her happy," said Cliff Kinley, McKenzie's father.

But being in the water ultimately claimed her life.

"No one should feel the pain of losing their baby," said Lisa Moore, McKenzie's mother.

Police say a pool light fixture that was being repaired wasn't sealed, exposing the little girl to the current.

The accident happened at a home that was built in the late 1950s.

Experts say it's important to get older pools checked every month.

You should also invest in a Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter to protect you and your family from electric shocks.

It can shut off electric power in 1/40 of a second.

McKenzie's family wants other parents to know about the dangers to prevent their own tragic situation.

"If we would have known it took a simple check, I'd have my baby today," Lisa said.

RELATED: 'As soon as you relax, things can change': Family reminds parents of pool dangers after son nearly drowns
EMBED More News Videos

Now in 2019, at least four children have already drowned in the county. The oldest one was six years old, and the youngest was a one-year-old.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
child deathswimmingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News