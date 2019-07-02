911 services restored for AT&T users in the Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: Several agencies are reporting 911 services have been restored for AT&T users in the Valley.
---
The California Highway Patrol, Fresno Police Department, and Visalia Fire Department are reporting that AT&T customers cannot call 911 service.



The issue seems to be a nationwide problem that is currently being worked on at this time.

Other fire and police departments here in the Valley may also be impacted by the same issue.

There is no official word on when the problem will be fixed, but again it seems to have impacted all AT&T users nationwide.

If you have an emergency and are using AT&T phone service, you are urged to call the department's dispatch.
