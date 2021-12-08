Taking Action Together

Fresno State receives $1.2 million grant to support AAPI criminology students

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno State receives grant to support AAPI criminology students

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State is taking action to support Asian American and Pacific Islander students preparing for a career in criminology, and it hopes a big grant will help make it happen.

It's Fresno State's first grant from the U.S Department of Education's AAPI program, which supports Asian American and Pacific Islander students.

Dr. Yoshiko Takahashi says the $1.25 million grant is something the university has been working to receive for the past five years.

"I'm very happy about it, but at the same time, I feel greater responsibilities," said Dr. Takahashi, interim associate dean for College of Social Sciences.

She said there has always been a responsibility to support and prepare AAPI students interested in criminology and forensic behavioral sciences.

"I feel like a lot, not only myself, of my classmates, feel like we're probably not good enough for the field," said forensic behavioral sciences major Lisa Xiong. "We don't have that representation in the field that we want, so it's kind of scary because most of us are first-generation students."

Xiong is part of the 6% of AAPI students majoring in criminology, which is Fresno State's largest major.

According to Dr. Takahashi, some AAPI families don't believe there are a lot of job opportunities within the field.

"It actually covers a wide variety of areas, for example, corrections, court, mental health and victim assistance," she said.

Dr. Takahashi believes representation is important in criminology. The grant will help those with criminal justice careers better serve the Central Valley.

The five-year grant aims to improve outreach efforts within Fresno's AAPI communities to attract more students to the program. The grant will also fund work-based learning experiences, culturally responsive services training and a peer mentoring program for AAPI students.

Fresno State hopes to have the programs ready by Spring semester of next year.

Xiong said she's looking forward to it.

"There's a sense of belonging, a sense of inclusion," Xiong said. "I think that support system, and being able to have mentors to help us throughout our career journey is very important."

Both said the grant shows Fresno State's commitment to diversity, but also addressing minority students' needs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresnofresno statetaking action together
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TAKING ACTION TOGETHER
Community rallies around owners of Fresno brewery hit by arson attack
Local organization raises $50,000 to support 5 Latino nonprofits
Volunteers prepare holiday meals at Fresno's Poverello House
Valley teen gives out 200 holiday stockings to children
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News