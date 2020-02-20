FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews are investigating what caused a house fire in Tulare Thursday morning.
It happened just after 3:00 a.m. on Bardsley Avenue near West Avenue.
Firefighters say the flames quickly consumed the abandoned farmhouse.
The roof caved in during the blaze, so firefighters worked to put out the flames from a distance to keep the fire from spreading.
Fire officials believe homeless people may have started the fire.
The cause is still under investigation.
No one was injured.
Abandoned home destroyed by flames in Tulare
HOUSE FIRE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News