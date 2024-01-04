ABC News' 'On the Brink' covers harrowing stories of pregnant women in states with abortion bans

In "On the Brink," ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer and senior congressional correspondent Rachel Scott cover harrowing stories of pregnant women who have medical emergencies in states with laws restricting abortions and the physicians caught in a legal web when trying to provide essential health care.

Sawyer and Scott traveled to Denton, Texas, where they sat down to speak with 18 women from 10 states. These women learned the heartbreaking news that the babies they desperately wanted were not, and would never be, viable.

Several of the women experienced dangerous complications that required urgent termination to save their lives, health and future fertility.

Some of the women say that because of the laws, they were sent home from hospitals and told to return once they became sicker - sick enough to qualify for care under the law.

Many suffered severe health consequences as they got closer to the brink of death.

Others fled their home states, sometimes traveling thousands of miles and spending their life savings to get health care.

Over the course of reporting, Sawyer, Scott and the ABC News team spoke to nearly 100 physicians.

Many described the challenges and confusion about what medical care they are allowed to provide, as well as fears for their patients' lives, as doctors attempt to provide care for their patients and protect themselves from prison time, large fines and loss of their medical licenses.

