Coronavirus: ABC30 following CDC's social distancing recommendations, moving to remote anchoring

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For the time being, watching ABC30 newscasts will look a little different.With the CDC's recommendations to practice social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ABC30 has moved to remote anchoring, where the anchors will be delivering the news from home.At the end of March, Fresno Mayor Lee Brand extended the city's shelter-in-place order to April 12, citing experts who are concerned that Fresno could become an epicenter for the COVID-19 epidemic.As of 6 a.m. on April 4, there are 100 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Fresno County, with one death and one recovery. There are over 230 cases in Central California, with six deaths total and nine recoveries.