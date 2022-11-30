UC Merced designated as agricultural experiment station

Merced and Santa Cruz became the first UC campuses in 50 years to be named agricultural experiment stations.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- UC Merced's experimental smart farm will help Valley growers plan farms of the future.

The new designation means the campus is now considered a scientific research center.

Studies done at the school will help develop improvements for the Valley's top industry, agriculture

"Place where we can test out new technology around autonomous systems like tractors, robots, drones," explains UC Merced Watershed scientist Josh Viers.

Students have been working on projects involving precision agriculture as well as drought studies.

As a research center, UC Merced can now compete for much larger grant funds.

"They're recognizing the importance of the work we're doing at UC Merced in agricultural technology, engineering and our future here in the San Joaquin Valley," says Viers.

Merced and Santa Cruz became the first UC campuses in 50 years to be named agricultural experiment stations.

The schools join Riverside, Davis, and Berkeley on the prestigious list.

"I'm most excited about the work we're doing in agri-food technology and engineering. So, we're really setting the agenda for how food is going to be grown in this Valley and on this planet," Viers says.