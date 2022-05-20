High winds blow dust impacting Central California air quality

The National Weather Service in Hanford said a Wind Advisory is in effect through 9 am, with gusts nearly up 40 miles per hour occurring in portions of the Valley early Friday morning. Breezy conditions will continue throughout the day.
The South Valley communities were being the most impacted by worsening air quality, with the air quality index (AQI) reaching hazardous conditions in some areas, including Lemoore, Corcoran, Avenal and Stratford, according to an AQI map from AirNow.
Hanford's AQI was unhealthy for sensitive groups.
Hazy skies were also visible over Fresno due to dust and lingering smoke from a large fire at an auto facility south of the city that occurred Thursday.
The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District warned residents should avoid outdoor activities in areas impacted.
High winds are creating blowing dust in the Valley. Follow PM10 at https://t.co/vRrXS3Vunp and avoid outdoor activities in affected areas. https://t.co/AQPhW1lP04— Valley Air District (@ValleyAir) May 20, 2022
WIND ADVISORY: A Wind Advisory is in place for the Valley until 9am this morning. Sustained winds have ranged from 15-25 mph for most of the AM. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/apfRsbupzo— Shayla Girardin ABC30 (@ShaylaABC30) May 20, 2022
Conditions were expected to worsen throughout the day, ABC30 Weather Anchor Shayla Girardin said.