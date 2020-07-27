Composer Alan Menken achieves EGOT with Daytime Emmy win

The final piece of the puzzle came Sunday when Menken won the Daytime Emmy for "Best Original Song."
The award-winning tune was featured in Disney Channel's "Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure."
Menken has won eight Oscars and 11 Grammys, and also a Tony for best original score in "Newsies."
Disney, the parent company of this station, congratulated Menken on his new EGOT status.
.@AIMenken has joined the elite group of #EGOT winners with #RapunzelsTangledAdventure winning the 2020 @DaytimeEmmys award in Outstanding Original Song in a Children’s, Young Adult or Animated Program category. Congratulations! #DaytimeEmmys pic.twitter.com/tqVr0wU0RB— Disney Channel PR (@DisneyChannelPR) July 27, 2020
EGOT WINNERS
Richard Rodgers
Helen Hayes
Rita Moreno
John Gielgud
Audrey Hepburn
Marvin Hamlisch
Johnathan Tunick
Mel Brooks
Mike Nichols
Whoopi Goldberg
Scott Rudin
Robert Lopez
John Legend
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Tim Rice
Alan Menken