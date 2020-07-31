Society

Alan Parker, director of "Midnight Express," dies at 76

The British film director Alan Parker on Nov. 6, 2012, at Alcala de Henares in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Gianni Ferrari/Cover/Getty Images)

LONDON -- British filmmaker Alan Parker, whose movies included "Bugsy Malone," "Midnight Express" and "Evita," has died at 76.

A statement from the director's family says Parker died Friday in London after a long illness.

Parker was one of Britain's most successful directors, whose diverse body of work includes "Fame," Mississippi Burning, "The Commitments and "Angela's Ashes." Together his movies won 10 Academy Awards at 19 British Academy Film Awards.

Parker also championed Britain's film industry, serving as the chairman of the British Film Institute and the U.K. Film Council. He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2002.

Fellow director David Puttnam said Parker "was my oldest and closest friend - I was always in awe of his talent. My life, and those of many others who loved and respected him will never be the same again."

He is survived by his wife Lisa Moran-Parker, his children Lucy, Alexander, Jake, Nathan and Henry, and seven grandchildren.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymovie newscelebrity deathsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Motorcyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in central Fresno
1 Marine dead, 2 injured, 8 missing after vehicle accident
Selma Unified teachers told to show up in classrooms with no childcare help
LIVE: Fauci tells Congress there's no end in sight to COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
2 men hospitalized after central Fresno shooting
What special education will look like through distance learning at Clovis Unified
Show More
Police searching for possible victims of child sex abuse suspect
Blast at Visalia packaging plant leaves 1 with severe injuries
UC Merced students helped with design research on NASA rover
Fresno, Clovis leaders call on Gov. Newsom to allow in-person classes at local schools
Madera High football player tests positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News