Aldi hiring 20,000 workers across the US

Aldi's is getting ready for the holiday season with a big hiring event.

The discount supermarket chain announced it is hosting a national hiring week in September.

Aldi says it is looking to hire more than 20,000 workers nationwide at a variety of positions.

Those roles range from store associates to cashiers, stockers and warehouse workers.

To bring in more applicants, Aldi is also raising its employees' wages. Store and warehouse workers will now be paid $15 and $19 an hour, respectively.

Aldi's national hiring week will run from September 20 through September 24. Interested applicants can click here for more information.

In Central California, the retailer has store locations in Fresno, Clovis and Hanford.

