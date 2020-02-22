Alleged DUI driver hits, kills pedestrian in Sanger

SANGER, Calif. -- Police say a drunk driver hit and killed a 71-year-old man crossing a street Friday night in Sanger.

Officers identified the suspect driver as 44-year-old Vivian Lugo. They say the 71-year-old victim was crossing the road at Academy and eighth Friday night around 9:30 p.m. That's when Lugo drove her SUV into him.

The 71-year-old victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Lugo pulled over immediately after the collision. When police tested her, they found she was driving under the influence.

Lugo has been booked into the Fresno County Jail. She is facing DUI and vehicular-manslaughter charges.
