building fire

Fire destroys southeast Fresno restaurant's storage building

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Investigators are working to determine what caused a restaurant's storage building to catch fire in southeast Fresno on Tuesday night.

The fire happened behind Al's Ricos Tacos on Ventura Avenue and Hazelwood Boulevard just after 11:00 pm.

Firefighters say the flames sparked outside a detached building that stored appliances and boxes for the restaurant. The blaze then spread inside the unit.



The building was destroyed.

"We had to do a search in case anybody was in it. The fire was basically under control in a few minutes. We protected a residential house just south of the main fire," said Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Tony Escobedo.

Firefighters say Al's Ricos Tacos is still intact and was not damaged by the fire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno southeastbuilding firefirerestaurant
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING FIRE
Large fire destroys building in southwest Fresno
Flames rip through storage barn in Fresno County
Fire quickly contained by firefighters at central Fresno car wash
Flames break out at mobile home in Tulare County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hanford family grieves after siblings stabbed to death
Central Unified to welcome back secondary students in weeks
Fresno Co. could change tiers next week, FUSD makes plans to reopen
LA man says he found shrimp tails in Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Expect slower mail, fewer post office hours, USPS postmaster says
COVID-19 vaccination site opens at Fresno City College
Fresno man accused of having photos, videos of child sexual abuse
Show More
Colorado shooting suspect prone to rage, delusions: Officials
Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer receives COVID-19 vaccine
Woman shot to death in Fresno, suspect in custody
North Korea fired off 2 short-range missiles over weekend: Official
Jury set for former MN cop's trial in George Floyd death
More TOP STORIES News