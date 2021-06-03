health

Virtual conference offering support for families, caregivers of Alzheimer's patients

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Caring for sick loved ones is tough, especially during a pandemic.

A virtual conference is offering support for families and caregivers of Alzheimer's patients.

The Alzheimer's Association is hosting the conference in partnership with Valley Caregiver Resource Center and UCSF Fresno.

This year's free conference will be held in Spanish and will provide educational information about Alzheimer's disease, such as how to care for a loved one, information on resources available for caregivers and tips on how to maintain their own health.

Susana Rodriguez, the director of the local chapter of the Alzheimer's Association says the pandemic has been particularly challenging for families and patients who were not able to access much-needed services.

"There has been unfortunately more deaths surrounding those with Alzheimer's and dementias especially with this pandemic and it's because of the reduced access to physicians and healthcare, disrupted routines which is very important for patients and loved ones living with Alzheimer's," said Susana Rodriguez.

The Alzheimer's Caregiver and Wellness Conference for Spanish speakers is taking place virtually, June 12th from 8:00 am to 11:00 am.

The second conference in English is planned for November.

You can register at by clicking here or call: Patricia Dailey (559) 795-5970.

Alzheimer's Association also has a 24/7 Helpline at (800) 272-3900.

