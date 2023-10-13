Hispanic Americans at higher risk of developing Alzheimer's

Alzheimer's is the sixth most common cause of death in the US, and some Americans are at a higher risk than others.

According to the Alzheimer's Association, Hispanic Americans are about 1.5 times more likely to have Alzheimer's and dementia.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Alzheimer's is the sixth most common cause of death in the US, and some Americans are at a higher risk than others.

Action News is partnering with the ABC News Medical Unit for a special called 'Our America: Unforgettable,' which takes a look at the alarming number of Hispanic Americans impacted by Alzheimer's disease.

With tears in her eyes but a smile of gratitude nonetheless, Floripez Mitchell shared her mom's story.

"I love taking care of my mom. Being with her now that she needs me more gives me satisfaction," said Mitchell.

Esperanza Ruiz is 94 years old and was diagnosed with Alzheimer's six years ago.

Mitchell says it surprised her, describing her mother as an independent, strong, caring and loving woman.

"It was sad because my mother was always doing things around the house, embroidering, taking care of her own house, her own garden. She stopped doing all of that," Mitchell explained.

The life-altering news inspired Mitchell to dig deeper and learn all she could about the incurable disease.

According to the Alzheimer's Association, Hispanic Americans are about 1.5 times more likely to have Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia.

Community Outreach Specialist Patricia Dailey says it's important everyone knows resources are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"Sometimes it's one in the morning when you want to talk to someone or need to reach out to learn about services for your loved one," said Dailey.

Mitchell says the only way to change the troubling trends is to raise awareness of Alzheimer's and help families become comfortable talking about it.

"Let's just get educated. We have to. Especially us Hispanics. We have to look at our health and the health of our loved ones," Mitchell said.

Mitchell is making that her personal mission.

"I am helping my mother by getting educated and going out in the community and sharing with them what I have learned," she added.

Despite the challenges that come with the disease, the supportive daughter says she feels blessed to stand by her mother through this journey.

While there is no cure for Alzheimer's, there are medications and other treatments that may help change disease progression or ease symptoms.

If you would like to support the Alzheimer's Association and the work it does for patients and families, the Fresno-Madera Walk to End Alzheimer's is happening on October 21st at Woodward Park.

