Bald eagle snatches Yorkie off porch in Canada: VIDEO

CHICAGO -- A home backyard camera captured the incredible moment a dog escaped the clutches of a bald eagle in Canada.A Yorkie named Coco was in her backyard when a bald eagle swooped down and snatched her right off the porch.She somehow freed herself and sprinted back to safety.Don't worry; she's OK.Coco's owner said she was scratched up a bit, but is now running around like nothing happened.