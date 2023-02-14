Amazon's new self-driving robotaxis may soon be hitting public roads

Amazon's self-driving vehicle unit, Zoox, has successfully tested its robo-taxi on a public road using employees as passengers.

Robots already deliver us packages and pizzas. Now, Amazon is ready to take the concept to another level.

Amazon's self-driving vehicle unit known as Zoox has successfully tested its robotaxi on a public road using employees as passengers.

The robotaxi uses no steering wheel or pedals and its has room for four passengers.

It also has four-wheel steering, enabling it to change directions without the need to reverse.

Amazon said they have dozens of the fully autonomous vehicles ready to hit the road. An exact rollout date is unknown.