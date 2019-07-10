amber alert

Amber Alert deactivated after 1-year-old found and suspects taken into custody

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol has deactivated the Amber Alert for a 1-year-old boy.

It says the boy has been located and the suspects have been taken into custody.
---
The California Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert on behalf of the Paso Robles Police Department.

On July 10, 2019, at 9:15 am, Namaste Dix was abducted from Paso Robles, California. Namaste Dix is a 1-year-old boy.

The suspect, Rashawna Bullock, is a 23-year-old black female, standing 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 164 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. The second suspect, Serbrina Bullock, is a 50-year-old black female, standing 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The suspect was last seen driving a 2012 grey Jeep Cherokee, with California license plate number 6XKD235.

If you see the vehicle, call 9-1-1.

