Amber Alert deactivated after 1-year-old found and suspects taken into custody

AMBER ALERT - San Luis Obispo, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, Kern, Tulare, Kings, Fresno, Madera, Merced, Stanislaus, San Joaquin, Santa Clara, San Benito, Monterey, Santa Cruz, Alameda Counties @PasoRoblesPD IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/zbhYWux7yb — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) July 10, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol has deactivated the Amber Alert for a 1-year-old boy.It says the boy has been located and the suspects have been taken into custody.---The California Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert on behalf of the Paso Robles Police Department.On July 10, 2019, at 9:15 am, Namaste Dix was abducted from Paso Robles, California. Namaste Dix is a 1-year-old boy.The suspect, Rashawna Bullock, is a 23-year-old black female, standing 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 164 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. The second suspect, Serbrina Bullock, is a 50-year-old black female, standing 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.The suspect was last seen driving a 2012 grey Jeep Cherokee, with California license plate number 6XKD235.If you see the vehicle, call 9-1-1.