Friends gather for American Idol watch party to support Fresno singer

Friends of Fresno Native Isaac Brown gathered to watch the singer audition on American Idol Sunday night.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Friends of Fresno Native Isaac Brown gathered to watch the singer audition on American Idol Sunday night.

"Oh my goodness. I think it meant the entire world to me. We all started crying," Nika Borunda said.

Borunda works at Jazzy D dance studio in North West Fresno. She was Brown's instructor when he was a teenager.

And now, she couldn't be more proud of him.

"We're so proud of him. I know he was gonna blow it out of the water. He did so good," Borunda said.

Christina Galang is a long-time family friend to Isaac and his mom Lillie.

She says Isaac has worked so hard to get to this point.

"He's a total package and he is very true to his craft," Galang said.

After his audition aired on TV, Isaac called his friends at the studio to say hi.

Galang says watching him grow up, she knew he was going to be a star.

"You knew he has something special. This is like everything he worked for," Galang said.

We learned on Sunday's episode that Isaac will be going on to compete in Hollywood.

You can watch the new episode of American Idol right here on ABC30 on Sundays at 8 p.m.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.