American teacher found dead in Dominican Republic

An American teacher was found dead in her apartment in the Dominican Republic, according to local police.

Patricia Ann Anton, 63, was found strangled, with her hands and feet tied up, in what appeared to be a robbery, police said Tuesday. Her laptop, TV, phone and other items were stolen from her apartment on the north side of the island.

Anton worked at 3 Mariposas Montessori for the last six years. School officials said they "are completely heartbroken over the loss."

In a Facebook post, her brother-in-law said Anton dedicated her life to helping children.

"Her death is a tragedy," the post said.

No arrests have been made and Dominican officials are urging anyone with information to come forward.
