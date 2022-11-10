Central Valley tutors needed to help children in reading and math

Tutors are paid a stipend. Upon completion of their term, they will also receive $3,500 in education funding.

AMPACT is looking for 15 tutors to work from January until June. Fresno and Tulare County are both on the list.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- AMPACT AmeriCorps in Action has been helping children in California with reading and math since 2019.

The organization started with 20 tutors. Since then, it has grown locally and across the state.

The program has close to 200 tutors across 19 counties in the Central Valley, including here in Fresno.

Tutors reach over 2,000 students each year.

Mike Spalsbury is a recruiter for AMPACT. He started as an AmeriCorps tutor.

"Being able to put your head down at the end of the day knowing that you gave something back to a community, specifically to a community of kids, there is no greater feeling than that," describes Mike.

AMPACT is looking for 15 tutors to work from January until June.

Fresno and Tulare County are both on the list.

Program director Amy Kasch-Vanek says the goal is to help underserved rural areas, like the Central Valley.

"Statewide in California, just 40% of 4th graders are reading at grade level but in the Central Valley, that number is even lower at 29%," explains Amy.

Tutors are paid a stipend.

Upon completion of their term, they will also receive $3,500 in education funding.

Although the funding is a welcomed reward, Spalsbury says the greatest take away is knowing you helped change someone's future.

"It is the greatest benefit in the world to know you have made a difference in the life of a student," says Mike.

To apply, tutors should be 18 years or older and have a high school diploma or GED.

They should also be naturalized citizens.

For a list of open positions in California, visit here.