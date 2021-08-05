No charges to be filed against Central Unified superintendent arrested on domestic violence charges

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera County District Attorney's Office says no charges will be filed against the superintendent of the Central Unified School District who was arrested.Back in May, Andrew Alvarado was arrested on domestic violence charges. Some of the charges included inflicting corporal injury on a family member, as well as having an outstanding warrant for failing to secure payment, and contracting without a license.Shortly after his arrest, Alvarado was placed on paid administrative leave by trustees in the district.Some parents in the district called for more action against Alvarado following the charges.In a statement, the district attorney said they will "not be able to prove charges beyond reasonable doubt."Action News dug into Alvarado's past, and found two prior DUI convictions, as well as a conviction for providing alcohol to someone on a school campus in 1991, but that was later dismissed.Alvarado's attorney released a statement from him tonight, saying,