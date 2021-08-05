No charges to be filed against Central Unified superintendent arrested on domestic violence charges

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera County District Attorney's Office says no charges will be filed against the superintendent of the Central Unified School District who was arrested.
Back in May, Andrew Alvarado was arrested on domestic violence charges. Some of the charges included inflicting corporal injury on a family member, as well as having an outstanding warrant for failing to secure payment, and contracting without a license.
Shortly after his arrest, Alvarado was placed on paid administrative leave by trustees in the district.
Some parents in the district called for more action against Alvarado following the charges.
In a statement, the district attorney said they will "not be able to prove charges beyond reasonable doubt."
Action News dug into Alvarado's past, and found two prior DUI convictions, as well as a conviction for providing alcohol to someone on a school campus in 1991, but that was later dismissed.
Alvarado's attorney released a statement from him tonight, saying, "I want to personally thank Madera County District Attorney, Sally Moreno, and her entire staff for their professionalism and for fully investigating this matter and concluding that no criminal acts occurred. Furthermore, i would like to personally thank all of my friends, supporters and community members who respected our family's privacy and waited before rushing to judgment. This has been a very trying time for my entire family and I, and today, we quietly and humbly celebrate together my being cleared. I look forward to being reinstated immediately to my Superintendent position at Central Unified so that I can get on with my important work of serving all of the wonderful families in my district."
If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.
