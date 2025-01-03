Annual baby race returns to Fresno's Save Mart Center this weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A crowd favorite is back at the Save Mart Center and there's still time to sign up.

The annual baby race is set to return to Bulldog Basketball games with not one, but three races this year.

The first of two preliminary races will be held this Saturday at the women's game against Wyoming.

A second will be held on the 11th when the men take on Nevada.

The top babies from both races will then compete in the championship on January 25th.

Racers must be crawling only to be eligible to compete.

To sign up, click here.