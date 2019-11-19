fatal shooting

'Any available unit citywide': Hectic moments as authorities respond to Fresno 'mass casualty' shooting

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police say at least ten people were shot, and four are dead after a suspect opened fire at a family gathering at an east-central Fresno home Sunday night.

Dramatic scanner radio transmissions recorded by Broadcastify documented the hectic moments as Fresno authorities responded to the scene.

LISTEN: Scanner traffic records Fresno authorities responding to 'mass casualty' shooting
Police officials say that five of the victims are currently being treated at Community Regional Medical Center in downtown Fresno and one victim is being treated at Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Hospital officials say of the shooting victims, two are in critical condition, three are in critical but stable condition. Another victim was grazed by a bullet.

When officers arrived, they found three people who had already died from their injuries. The fourth victim died at a hospital.
