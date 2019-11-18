crime

10 shot, 4 dead, as gunman opens fire on family watching football in east central Fresno, suspect still at large

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- At least ten people have been shot, and four are dead after Fresno Police say a suspect opened fire as a family gathered at an east central Fresno home Sunday night.

Officers responded to a home on Lamona Avenue near Ceasar Avenue, located about three blocks south of the Fresno Yosemite International Airport just before 8 pm on Sunday.


Fresno Police say around 45 people were at the home to watch a football game on television.

The suspect came snuck into the backyard and opened fire on the ten people that were in the yard. The other 35 people inside the home were not injured.

6 people were shot, injured and transported to Community Regional Medical Center and St. Agnes Medical Center. The latest on their conditions:



Police officials say that five of the victims are currently being treated at Community Regional Medical Center in downtown Fresno and one victim is being treated at Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Hospital officials say of the shooting victims, two are in critical condition, three are in critical but stable condition. Another victim was grazed by a bullet.

When officers arrived, they found three people who had already died from their injuries. The fourth victim died at a hospital.



Police have also not yet released a description of the suspect, or a possible motivation.

The streets in the area have been closed off as an investigation is underway. Residents and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Fresno Police say they are using their "mass casuality protocol" for this shooting.

RELATED: 'Any available unit citywide': Hectic moments authorities respond to Fresno 'mass casualty' shooting

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced late Sunday night that it will be sending agents from its San Francisco field office to assist in the investigation of the shooting.



California State Senator Andress Borgeas responded to the shooting on Twitter:




Fresno prosecutor and mayoral candidate Andrew Janz also tweeted:




This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
