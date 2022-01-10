Documentary about legendary film actor Sidney Poitier under development

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A documentary about legendary film actor Sidney Poitier appears to be in the works.Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter the project has been quietly under development for more than a year, with the Poitier family's participation.It's an Apple Original film with Oprah Winfrey producing.The announcement comes just days after Poitier's death last Thursday at the age of 94.His cause of death has not yet been announced.He was the first black performer to win the Best Actor Academy Award.